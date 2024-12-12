Pashinyan warns against abandoning Soviet maps

12 Dec. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has warned that rejecting the Soviet maps for delimitation could be highly dangerous.

"I have to say this directly, this approach is highly dangerous for Armenia because abandoning the maps of the USSR era could mean abandoning statehood and independence," Pashinyan said.

The PM recalled that Armenia gained independence on the territory of Soviet Armenia and the international community recognized us as such.

According to him, remaining committed to our internationally recognized territory is an important security buffer for Yerevan.

The official explained that if Armenia doesn’t accurately recognize its internationally recognized territory it give the opportunity to others to not recognize it too.