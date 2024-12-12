РУС ENG

Israel intends to hold Golan Heights until it receives security guarantees

Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Israel plans to maintain military control over the Golan Heights until the situation in Syria stabilizes and security guarantees are received, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office reported.

"This deployment is a temporary measure until forces committed to the 1974 agreement [on disengagement between Israel and Syria] are formed and security on our border is guaranteed",

Benjamin Netanyahu's office said.

The report also notes that the deployment of Israeli army units to areas bordering Syria is a purely defensive measure.

According to Netanyahu's office, the coup in Syria has "created a vacuum" on the border. According to the plans of the Israeli military-political leadership, IDF units must prevent radical groups from filling this vacuum. Israel intends to prevent a repeat of the attack of October 7, 2023.

