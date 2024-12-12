Israel intends to hold Golan Heights until it receives security guarantees

12 Dec. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israel plans to maintain military control over the Golan Heights until the situation in Syria stabilizes and security guarantees are received, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office reported.

"This deployment is a temporary measure until forces committed to the 1974 agreement [on disengagement between Israel and Syria] are formed and security on our border is guaranteed",

Benjamin Netanyahu's office said.

The report also notes that the deployment of Israeli army units to areas bordering Syria is a purely defensive measure.

According to Netanyahu's office, the coup in Syria has "created a vacuum" on the border. According to the plans of the Israeli military-political leadership, IDF units must prevent radical groups from filling this vacuum. Israel intends to prevent a repeat of the attack of October 7, 2023.