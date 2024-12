12 Dec. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

A Shirak Avia plane en route to Nizhny Novgorod had to return to the departure airport Zvartnots, the Civil Aviation Committee reported.

"The plane, which was flying from Yerevan to Nizhny Novgorod, landed safely at Yerevan Zvartnots Airport, the airline is currently preparing a replacement aircraft for the route",

the Civil Aviation Committee said.

It was reported that the aircraft circled over Armenia for about 1.5 hours, as the crew found equipment malfunction on board.