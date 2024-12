12 Dec. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Armenian Prime Minister and the Secretary General of the Council of Europe had a telephone conversation today, according to the website of the Armenian leader.

During the conversation, Nikol Pashinyan and Alain Berset discussed various aspects of cooperation between Yerevan and the Council of Europe, including issues of stability in the region.

The peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan was also among the key topics of discussion.