Moscow: No complications in relations with Türkiye over Syria

12 Dec. 20:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The rapid changes in the political landscape in Syria have not affected relations between Russia and Türkiye, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Alexander Grushko said in response to a question about possible complications between Moscow and Ankara due to the tense situation in the Arab Republic.

"Bilateral relations are not interrupted. As you know, we are conducting a dialogue with Türkiye on all issues",

Alexander Grushkov said.

Grushko noted that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had previously met with Hakan Fidan in Doha. Grushkov also added that diplomats from the two countries would continue cooperation on regional issues.