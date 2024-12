12 Dec. 21:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

This evening, another protest has begun in Tbilisi.

Protesters have blocked Rustaveli Avenue and gathered near the Georgian parliament building. The protests have been taking place for over two weeks.

The reason for the protests in Georgia at the end of 2024 was the ruling party's refusal to negotiate with the EU on the country's membership for four years.The opposition also does not recognize the results of the parliamentary elections and plans to ignore the upcoming presidential elections.