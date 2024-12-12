Young Russian becomes one of best Quran reciters

12 Dec. 22:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Suleiman Bikmaev secured third place at the International Quran Competition in Egypt, the press service of the Russian Muslim Spiritual Administration writes.

The event was attended by Quran experts from 60 countries. Everything was held under the patronage of the country's president Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

The Muslim Spiritual Administration noted that 17-year-old Suleiman took third place in the nomination "Knowledge of the full text of the Holy Quran". He was awarded by the Minister of Awqaf of Egypt, Dr. Osama al-Azhari.

It should be added that Bikmaev was born in the village of Srednyaya Yeluzan in the Penza region. He is currently studying in Kazan. The guy learned the entire Quran at the age of 13.