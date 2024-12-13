Erdoğan meets with Blinken

13 Dec. 10:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

A meeting between Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken took place at Ankara airport, the press service of the Turkish Presidential Office reported.

During the talks, Erdoğan emphasized that Türkiye will take measures against all terrorist organizations operating in Syria that pose a threat to Türkiye.

He noted that Türkiye remains commited to combating the Kurdistan Workers' Party and ISIS (banned in Russia). The Turkish President noted Ankara will never allow weakness.

According to Erdoğan, Türkiye has always supported the preservation of Syria's territorial integrity, unity and unitary structure.