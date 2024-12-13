Media: Israel to strike Iran's nuclear facilities

13 Dec. 10:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to The Times of Israel, the Israeli army intends to attack Iranian territory, and the country's nuclear facilities may come under attack.

The newspaper writes that Israel sees an opportunity for an air attack after power in Syria passed into the hands of rebel forces, and pro-Iranian movements in the Middle East weakened.

It is noted that the Israeli Air Force is intensifying preparations for strikes. Israel has also gained an advantage in the air after destroying over 85% of Syria's air defense systems.

At the same time, the publication emphasizes that Iran may continue its nuclear program despite the weakening of Hezbollah and the overthrow of Assad.