Pashinyan leaves for Moscow

13 Dec. 12:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan has left for Moscow.

It says that Pashinyan left for the Russian Federation on a working visit to chair the next meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.

According to the Eurasian Economic Commission, the meeting will be also attended by the Prime Ministers of Russia Mikhail Mishustin, Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko, Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, Kyrgyz Prime Minister Akylbek Japarov, as well as the Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Bakytzhan Sagintayev.

Representatives of observer countries will also attend the event. Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov will attend the meeting in person, while Prime Minister of Cuba Manuel Cruz will join via video message.

"The Eurasian Intergovernmental Council's members will discuss the implementation of a mechanism for providing financial assistance to joint cooperation projects in industrial sectors and amendments to the regulations on their selection, issues of implementing an action plan to create favorable conditions for the development of e-commerce in the EAEU, a report on monitoring the customs declaration of tax-intensive goods in accordance with the pilot form, as well as reports on the formation of common markets for gas, oil and oil products in 2023",

the EEC stated.