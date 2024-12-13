Russian Foreign Ministry: Russia to continue efforts to implement trilateral agreements

13 Dec. 13:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia remains committed to the implementation of the trilateral agreements between Moscow, Baku and Yerevan and will take all measures to achieve this, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Mikhail Galuzin said during an event in Moscow dedicated to the memory of national leader Heydar Aliyev.

The diplomat drew attention to the significant importance of these agreements, which were signed in 2020-2023.

"Moscow remains an advocate for achieving peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, concluding a peace treaty, unblocking all economic and transport links in the South Caucasus",

Mikhail Galuzin said.

According to the Deputy Foreign Minister, Russia considers it necessary to delimit and demarcate the state border between Azerbaijan and Armenia as quickly as possible. He added that Moscow also supports the comprehensive development of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia "on a new basis".