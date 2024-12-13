Georgia reacts to US sanctions against officials

13 Dec. 14:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Speaker of the Georgian Parliament Shalva Papuashvili has commented on the introduction of US sanctions against Georgia, calling the restrictions incomprehensible and senseless.

He noted that the outgoing US administration was in power during the last years of Mikheil Saakashvili's presidency. The speaker recalled that at that time people were brutally tortured in Georgia, free media was destroyed, and racketeering became part of the state system.

"We do not remember a single sanction, or even a sharply critical position from this administration, which is still in power in the US today. Because of these factors, the position of the US administration is incomprehensible and senseless",

Shalva Papuashvili said.

Earlier, the US State Department announced the introduction of sanctions against 20 Georgian officials. In addition to this, Washington is preparing additional restrictions.