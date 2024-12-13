13 Dec. 14:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Speaker of the Georgian parliament, Shalva Papuashvili, a member of the ruling Georgian Dream, Mikhail Kavelashvili, who is 100% likely to become the president of Georgia, since there are no other candidates, has a very important advantage. Kavelashvili is independent from foreign influence.

Kavelashvili's patriotism is beyond doubt, and this feature is of particular importance today, Papuashvili said.

"For a small country like ours, and unprotected in terms of the conflicts existing around it in the region, it is vital to have a president who does not fall under the influence of a foreign power",

Papuashvili said.

As a counter-example, Shalva Papuashvili cited the case of the current president Salome Zurabishvili, whose actions are controlled from abroad.

According to the Speaker of the Georgian parliament, when Kavelashvili takes office on December 29, Georgia will finally have a president whose priorities are the interests of his homeland< its people, and the Constitution of Georgia.