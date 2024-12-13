Azerbaijan increases kiwi supplies to Russia by more than 20%

13 Dec. 15:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kiwi from Azerbaijan continues to gain popularity in the EAEU countries. Supplies of exotic fruits to Russia have increased by more than 20%, and for the first time, the berry was sent to Kazakhstan, the republic's statistical committee reported.

It is reported that the majority of the fruit supplies were sent to the EAEU countries. Almost 400 tons of kiwi were shipped to Russia, while Kazakhstan received a "test" batch of 58 tons of berries this year.

It is noted that interest in kiwi cultivation is growing rapidly in Azerbaijan. The government supports it by providing subsidies to growers.

The main region for growing kiwi in the republic is the Lankaran-Astara economic region.