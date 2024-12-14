People’s Power party moves to opposition in Georgia

14 Dec. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The political party People’s Power said it would leave the parliamentary majority and move into opposition.

According to the party MP Guram Macharashvili, the move would aim to contribute to “forming a healthy opposition in the country”.

He further added the party had made the decision because “there is practically no healthy opposition in the country, and we have a so-called radical opposition funded by foreign forces”.

"Unfortunately, along with all the problems, there is a problem in the country that there is practically no opposition, there is no healthy force that should fulfil its role [...] to debate with the Government for the development of the country, to criticise the Government for progress”, Macharashvili said.

The MP further vowed the party would create a “political platform that will operate in a mode of healthy opposition”.