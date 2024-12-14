Pashinyan invited to informal CIS summit - Peskov

14 Dec. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to take part in an informal Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) summit in St. Petersburg on December 25-26, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The president invited Mr. Pashinyan earlier, and he is certainly looking forward to seeing him in St. Petersburg along with the rest of his counterparts," Peskov said.

According to him, although the upcoming meeting will be informal, its agenda is going to be quite busy.

The Russian presidential spokesman also said that the Russian president was not expected to meet with the Armenian PM on Friday. Pashinyan departed for Moscow earlier today to attend a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council.