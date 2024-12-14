Consular department of Azerbaijani embassy resumes its operations in Tehran

14 Dec. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Consular Department of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Iran is resuming its operations, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reported.

Starting from December 15, 2024, the Consular Department of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran will resume its work.

On July 15, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced its embassy in Tehran had resumed its activities in a new location. The ambassador and his diplomatic colleagues had returned to Iran.

Azerbaijan’s government decided to shut down its embassy in Tehran after a gunman attacked its diplomatic mission in 2023.