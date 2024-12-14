Georgian Patriarch calls protesters to peace

14 Dec. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Catholics Patriarch of Georgia’s Orthodox Church Ilia II highlighted an “urgent need for dialogue” amid ongoing protests to “prevent escalation of tensions” and an “uncontrollable process”.

The top cleric urged all citizens, regardless of their status, to “distance themselves from violence” and “recognise the potential risks” to Georgia’s sovereignty and statehood.

"Every person - big or small - must distance themselves from violence and realise that in our difficult times, a sharp escalation of the situation poses a real threat to the main achievement of the country - statehood and sovereignty. And determine their steps taking this into account”, Ilia II said.

He further noted in order to “avoid uncontrollable processes, it is of utmost importance to achieve dialogue constructively”.

Ilia II also addressed “moral challenges” facing the public, highlighting that “love for others and respect” were “crucial” for resolving national issues.