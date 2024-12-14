Turkey to be removed from sanctions on Gazprombank

14 Dec. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkey has submitted a request to the United States to be removed from sanctions imposed previously against Gazprombank, the U.S. is considering it, Hurriyet reported, citing sources.

The newspaper reported that Turkey's priority is to withdraw from this sanctions list.

The issue was raised by Turkey during talks during Turkish President Recep Erdoğan's talks with U.S. Secretary of State Blinken.

The necessary applications have been submitted, Washington is aware of the issue and studying the proposal.

Gazprombank was blacklisted in late November. Turkey announced later that restrictions were negatively affecting the republic.