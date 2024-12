14 Dec. 14:15 (UTC+3 MSK)

The ruling Georgian Dream party’s nominee Mikheil Kavelashvili was elected as the 6th President of Georgia by the electoral college.

Kavelashvili was elected as the President of Georgia as a result of the voting procedure held at the plenary session hall of the Parliament, with 225 votes cast, 224 of which were in Kavelashvili’s favour and one was declared invalid.

The President’s inauguration is scheduled for December 29.