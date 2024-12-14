Macron calls for dialogue with Georgia

14 Dec. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

French President Emmanuel Macron highlighted the European aspirations of the Georgian citizens defined in the country's Constitution.

In his video address, Macron noted Georgia’s “path is set”, adding the country “can now work hand in hand with the 27 EU member states, confidently, to build this European future.

He noted that Europe does not intimidate, it does not use threats.

"I believe that there is a way, in line with the country’s European aspirations, a way of open, respectful dialogue with all political forces and civil society organisations. This dialogue is the responsibility of all Georgians," Macron said.

Earlier, Macron and founder discussed the latest developments in Georgia with founder of the ruling Georgian Dream party Bidzina Ivanishvili.