Azerbaijan welcomed over 2 mln tourists this year

14 Dec. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Azerbaijan summed up the results of the tourist season. Nearly 2.4 mln people visited the country this year.

The number of tourists who visited Azerbaijan this year is nearly 2.4 mln people, the Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau reports.

The growth of tourist flow in Azerbaijan over the past year amounted to 28%.

Russians are the most frequent guests of the republic. The country is also popular with tourists from Turkiye and India. The number of tourists from China has doubled this year.