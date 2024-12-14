14 Dec. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Varvara Klimenko/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The Georgian authorities declared the failure of the Maidan in the country. According to Prime Minister Kobakhidze, there are less than 2,000 protesters left on the streets of the capital.

The opposition's attempts to change the government in Georgia by radical means had failed, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said.

"The Maidan has failed in Georgia, it will never happen,”

– Irakli Kobakhidze said.

According to the Prime Minister, the rallies have ceased to be an opportunity to realize the ambitions of the opposition radicals; the government of the country has managed to stabilize the situation by suppressing the aggressive potential of the protesters ready for violence.

Kobakhidze noted that there are currently less than 2,000 protesters on the streets of Tbilisi.