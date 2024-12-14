Dagestani districts left without power amid bad weather

14 Dec. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Over 50,000 people were left without electricity in Dagestan. Problems with electricity are observed in Makhachkala and Khasavyurt.

Residents of several districts of Dagestan were left without power amid bad weather, the press service of the regional Ministry of Energy reports.

“Due to a bad weather in the region (snowfall with wind gusts up to 25 m/s), technological disruptions occurred in the republic’s power grid system,”

– Ministry of Energy of Dagestan informed.

It is reported that the power supply is partially disrupted in some districts of the republic, as well as in large cities - Makhachkala, Khasavyurt and others. In total, over 50,000 people are currently without electricity.