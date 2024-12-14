Turkish embassy opens in Damascus after 12-year break

14 Dec. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The Turkish Embassy has opened in Damascus. Burhan Koroglu has become the Chargé d'Affaires ad interim of Syria.

The Turkish Embassy has opened in Damascus after a long break.

The Turkish flag has been raised over the diplomatic mission building.

Ankara's interests will be represented by the Chargé d'Affaires ad interim in Syria, Burhan Koroglu, Ambassador to Mauritania.

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, commenting on the opening of the country's embassy, ​​announced plans to provide assistance to the people of Syria. According to him, it was the right decision to open the borders for refugees from the Arab Republic in the midst of the Syrian conflict.

"Today we understand better what a great good we did by not sending our Syrian brothers to their deaths, by opening our borders to them [Syrian refugees]. We fulfilled our duty as brothers and neighbors and emerged from this humanitarian ordeal with our heads up. Today, we are opening our embassy in Damascus. We will support the Syrian people in rebuilding Syria,”

– Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said.