14 Dec. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Mikheil Kavelashvili has been elected president of Georgia. Prime Minister Kobakhidze noted that for the first time in 20 years, Georgia has a patriotic and psychologically mature leader.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze congratulated Mikheil Kavelashvili on his election as president of the country. According to the prime minister, this event is an important milestone in strengthening Georgian statehood.

"I am confident that the election of Mikheil Kavelashvili to this position will make a major contribution to strengthening Georgia's statehood and our sovereignty, as well as reducing radicalism and polarization in our country,”

– Irakli Kobakhidze said.

Kobakhidze also spoke about the current president, Salome Zurabishvili, who refuses to recognize the electoral process. According to the prime minister, she will have to leave her post.

According to Kobakhidze, for the first time in 20 years, Georgia will have a "patriot and mentally balanced president."