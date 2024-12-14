Ankara denies plans to annex Syrian territories

14 Dec. 19:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye has denied statements by a number of media about Ankara's claims to territories in Syria.

The Turkish authorities have no plans to expand the country's territory at the expense of Syria. A diplomatic source in Ankara has denied media statements about the country's leader Erdoğan's intention to revise the border between the countries.

"Mr. President, in the context of the opposition's policies and statements, said that revising the borders after the First World War does not mean Turkyie’s break with the people living in the Syrian regions you mentioned, they are a brotherly nation for Türkiye,”

– the diplomatic source from the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

Earlier, a number of media outlets reported on Erdoğan's plans to annex several cities in Syria to Turkiye. The statement was allegedly made during a congress of the ruling Justice and Development Party.