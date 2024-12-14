Tehran does not object IAEA inspections expansion

14 Dec. 20:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The IAEA responded to the launch of new Iranian centrifuges by increasing inspections of the country's nuclear energy facilities. Tehran does not intend to hinder the work of the organization.

Iran understands the expansion of IAEA inspections. This is a common practice in the case of increased activity in the peaceful nuclear energy program, explained the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Mohabbad Eslami.

"If we are talking about peaceful atoms, nuclear materials, when we increase our operations, then, of course, this leads to an increase in the number of inspections. This is normal practice,”

– Mohabbad Eslami said.

According to Eslami, Tehran is not against additional control measures by the IAEA and does not intend to hinder the work of the organization's inspectors.