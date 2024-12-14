Protesters in Tbilisi disrupt New Year tree lighting ceremony

14 Dec. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

A festive ceremony in the center of Tbilisi, the main part of which was supposed to be the lighting of the New Year tree, was postponed due to an opposition rally.

The festive ceremony of lighting the New Year tree on the square in front of the Georgian Parliament in Tbilisi has been postponed, mayor of the city Kakha Kaladze said.

According to Kaladze, the reason for the postponement of the ceremony, which was supposed to start at 19:00, was the rally on the square.

"The radical opposition took the place intended for children. Protesters threw glass bottles at the stage... Amid the rally, we call on our citizens who wanted to participate in the event to disperse... We have decided to postpone the New Year tree lightning ceremony and the New Year holiday,”

– Kakha Kaladze said.