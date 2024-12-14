Head of district criticized by Melikov dismissed

14 Dec. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Sergey Melikov dismissed the head of the Tlyaratinsky district. Earlier, the head of Dagestan criticized his work.

The head of Dagestan dismissed the head of the Tlyaratinsky district, Magomed Abdullaev. The relevant document was published on the website of the head of the region.

The decree reads that the official was removed from his post for improper provision of the work of the guardianship and trusteeship authorities.

Earlier, the Dagestani head criticized the activities of Abdullaev, who headed the Tlyaratinsky district since April 2021.