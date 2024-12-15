Belarus and Ingushetia to increase mutual tourist flow

15 Dec. 10:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Employees of the National Tourism Agency of Belarus and the Tourism Committee of Ingushetia held a meeting dedicated to the development of tourist exchange between them, the Belarusian ministry reported.

Following the meeting, an agreement was reached on the implementation of measures aimed at increasing the flow of tourists between the regions.

"The parties agreed to organize a joint online meeting for tour operators ahead of the new tourist season, which will allow them to discuss promising areas and cooperation in promoting the tourism product",

the agency said.

The departments will also collaborate on creating new opportunities to attract more tourists from Ingushetia to Belarus, as well as from Belarus to Ingushetia.

It should be noted that representatives of the tourism sector of Ingushetia will take part in the 27th International Exhibition and Fair "Leisure 2025". The event, which will present various tourism services, will take place in Minsk from April 10 to April 12.