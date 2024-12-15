Georgia increases foreign trade by 6.6%

15 Dec. 11:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Over the 11 months of 2024, Georgia's foreign trade turnover increased by 6.6% compared to the same period last year, amounting to $21.1 billion. According to the website of the country's National Statistics Service "Sakstat", it continues to grow.

Imports account for the majority of the total trade turnover, accounting for $13.6 billion, which is 5% more than in the past 2023, Sputnik Georgia reports.

However, exports are demonstrating much more confident dynamics. According to the report, exports increased by 7.9% compared to January-November 2023, reaching $6.011 billion (excluding unorganized trade).

The country's negative trade balance also increased by almost 5%, amounting to $9.1 billion.