Upper Lars opens for all types of transport

15 Dec. 11:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Federal Customs Service (FCS) of the Russian Federation reported on its Telegram channel that all types of transport were allowed to pass through the international automobile checkpoint (IACP) Upper Lars in North Ossetia on the border of Russia and Georgia.

"From 09:10 Moscow time on December 15, 2024, all types of transport were allowed to pass through the Upper Lars checkpoint",

the FCS of Russia said.

From Friday, the IACP had been closed for all types of transport due to worsening weather conditions in Georgia. Yesterday, from 11:30, the traffic was allowed for passenger cars and buses.

However, the main contingent eagerly awaiting the opening of Upper Lars are truck drivers. During this time, 1,783 vehicles from different countries have gathered at the checkpoint, about 700 of which are Armenian trucks.

But for Armenian truck drivers, the situation has certainly improved, but remains challenging. Adverse weather has moved closer to Armenia, prompting local road authorities to close the traffic from the Bavra checkpoint (on the Georgian side) for trucks with trailers.

Spitak turns are also closed for trucks with trailers in the country, and the Vardenyats pass is open for trucks with trailers only with anti-skid chains.

Icy roads have also been reported in the highland areas of Syunik and Gegharkunik regions, the regions of Talin, Aragats, Aparan, Garni and on the section from Tigranashen turns to Yeraskh.

However, forecasters fear that the opening of Upper Lars will not last long. Heavy snowfall, blizzards, the risk of avalanches and difficult meteorological conditions are expected to return. These factors were the reason for the introduction of a special traffic regime on certain sections of roads throughout Georgia.

Road restrictions have already been in effect since last evening, including on the Gudauri (Posta)-Kobi section of the international highway Mtskheta-Stepantsminda-Larsi.