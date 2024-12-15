Crew of Russian tanker being rescued in Kerch Strait

15 Dec. 13:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Crimean rescuers are rescuing the crew of the tanker "Volgoneft", which is in distress in the Kerch Strait. There are 13 people on board, the region's emergency services reported.

"During the storm, the tanker's bow was torn off. The crew of 13 people is in the stern now",

the Crimean Emergencies Ministry said.

There are no reports of casualties yet, but it is unclear how long the vessel will stay afloat. A fuel leak is also possible, which could cause a local environmental disaster, TASS reports.

It is known that the emergency occurred at a distance of 8 km from the shore. The vessel is registered in the port of St. Petersburg, its owner is the Russian transport company "Kamatrans", registered in the Tatarstan city of Yelabuga.

A rescue operation is underway in the Kerch Strait, despite the strong wind and storm at sea. A Mi-8 helicopter of the Russian Emergencies Ministry has already been sent to help the sailors, the regional Emergencies Ministry Directorate reported.