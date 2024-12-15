Fire extinguished in hotel in central Yerevan

15 Dec. 13:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

At 11:09 (10:09 Moscow time), the national crisis management center received a call about a fire on the third floor of a hotel located on Arshakunyats Avenue in Yerevan, the rescue service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Armenia reported.

Six fire and rescue crews of the the Rescue Department of Yerevan, along with a fire ladder and duty groups of the department for organizing fire extinguishing and rescue operations, doctors and a psychologist were sent to the scene, NEWS.am reports.

The fire covered an area of about 50 square meters, but its extinguishing was complicated by the difficult accessibility of the source. The fire was localized at 11:56 and extinguished at 12:24 local time.

There are no reports of casualties or injuries, as well as any mention of the evacuation of hotel guests.