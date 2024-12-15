Türkiye adapts to new reality

15 Dec. 14:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Speaking at the "Annual Evaluation Meeting", Turkish Minister of National Defense Yaşar Güler noted that while the USA previously held a certain position in Syria, but the situation has changed, and now everyone must accept the new reality, whether they want it or not.

According to Güler, this primarly concerns the suspended purchase of F-35 fighters, an issue the ministry plans to resolve with the new US administration. HE also reiterated that Ankara's position on the Russian S-400s remains changed, the Turkish newspaper Star reports.

"We have already stated that we want to buy the F-35. We think that the positive atmosphere in the F-16 procurement process will also extend to the F-35 procurement process. We will also discuss lifting the CAATSA sanctions with the incoming US administration, since the restrictions are contrary to the spirit of the alliance. Our position on the S-400 has not changed",

Yaşar Güler said.

This also applies to the current balance of power in Syria itself. Türkiye does not see any signs that Russia is withdrawing troops from there after the recent events in the region and is unlikely to leave now, the Turkish Minister of Defense believes.

"There are no definite signs that Russia is completely withdrawing its troops from Syria. They may take some ships to Russia for maintenance and replacement. I do not think they will leave right now, they will do everything they can to remain there",

Yaşar Güler said.

At the same time, Türkiye is ready to support Russia in its work with units in Syria, but has not yet received a corresponding request, the minister noted.