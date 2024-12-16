Russia remains in Syria

16 Dec. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Ambassador to Syria Alexander Yefimov remains in Damascus and continues his work, the embassy told TASS.

"The ambassador is there," an agency source confirmed.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry's Crisis Management Center announced the evacuation of some personnel from Russian foreign missions in Damascus but clarified that the embassy continues its operations.

Leader of the main group driving the Syrian armed opposition Ahmed al-Sharaa (Abu Mohammad al-Jolani) said that Syria's new authorities have given Russia an opportunity to reconsider its relations with the Syrian people.

"We gave the Russians the opportunity to review their relations with the people of Syria," al-Sharaa said.

Earlier, it was reported that Moscow is in talks with the new Syrian authorities on preserving the presence and original status of Russian military bases in Syria. Russia has obtained temporary security guarantees, the military bases are functioning as usual.

Russia keeps two military facilities in Syria - the Navy's logistics center in the port city of Tartus and the Khmeimim airbase in Latakia province.