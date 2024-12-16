Tbilisi Christmas tree lighting ceremony postponed

16 Dec. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze said the lighting ceremony of Georgia's main Christmas tree in Tbilisi in front of the Parliament building, scheduled for the Saturday evening, was postponed, amid the ongoing protests in Georgia.

"We have decided to postpone the lighting up of the Christmas tree, the celebration. This event will take place only when the radical opposition does not obstruct children and allows them to light up the Christmas tree. Today is another proof that radical fascism must end”, Kaladze said.

Earlier, Georgia’s incumbent President Salome Zurabichvili condemned the planned event by the Tbilisi Mayor to light up Georgia’s main Christmas tree in front of the Parliament building, calling it a “clear provocation”.