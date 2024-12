16 Dec. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Moscow remains ready to meet Tbilisi halfway for the normalisation of relations, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said, commenting on the election of Mikheil Kavelashvili as Georgia's 6th president.

"We remain ready to meet official Tbilisi halfway to normalise relations with Georgia," Galuzin said.

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister recalled that it was Mikheil Saakashvili who severed diplomatic relations between the two countries.