16 Dec. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia’s state railway company resumed passenger rail service with North Korea, which had been suspended since 2020.

Russian Railways said traffic between the Russian settlement of Khasan and the North Korean town of Tumangang resumed December 16.

Moreover, daily traffic between Russia's border town of Pogranichny and the city of Suifenhe in China’s northeastern Heilongjiang province resumed December 15.

Both of the settlements in Russia are located in the far eastern Primorsky region.