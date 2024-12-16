Bitcoin tops $106,000 first time ever

16 Dec. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The price of bitcoin has reached a new record high, exceeding $106,000, according to trading data.

On Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, bitcoin was trading up 5% at $106,362, as of 00:42 GMT.

According to the CoinMarketCap portal, which calculates the average price for more than 20 exchanges, the price of bitcoin grew by 4.34% to $105,808.

Bitcoin began to rise in price on news of Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election in early November. It has gone up more than 52% from about $67,000 to over $106,000 since November 5.