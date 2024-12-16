Zhaparov steps down as Kyrgyzstan’s PM

16 Dec. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov has signed a decree relieving Akylbek Zhaparov from the post of the chairman of the republic's Cabinet of Ministers, the Kyrgyz leader's press service reported.

"Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov has signed a decree relieving Akylbek Zhaparov from the post of chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan," the statement reads.

First Deputy Prime Minister Adylbek Kasymaliev was appointed acting chairman of the Kyrgyz Cabinet.

Akylbek Zhaparov led the Kyrgyz government in October 2021.