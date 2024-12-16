Mishustin notes importance of promoting interaction with CIS and EAEU

16 Dec. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin summed up the results of the meetings of the Council of Heads of Government of the CIS and the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council during a meeting with deputy prime ministers.

He stated effectiveness and relevance of the CIS and the EAEU, noting the importance of promoting interaction with neighbours.

The Prime Minister called the CIS and the EAEU the main platforms for strengthening ties in the region and instructed to monitor the implementation of all agreements.

Mishustin also emphasized that the EAEU countries continue to work to ensure the free movement of goods, services, capital and labor.