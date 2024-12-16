Source: Hamas and Israel made significant progress in negotiations

16 Dec. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to a senior source in the Palestinian organization, Israel and Hamas have made "unprecedented progress" in the negotiations.

It is reported that Tel Aviv and Hamas representatives are discussing the issues of ending hostilities in the Gaza Strip, as well as the release of Israeli hostages who were captured by the Palestinian organization's military in October 2023.

It is noted that the parties have not yet reached a consensus on the hostages. The question of the number of Israelis who should be released remains open. There is also no agreement on the specific names of those released.

It is reported that the final word in the discussion remains with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, Ynet reports.

Earlier reports indicated Hamas' readiness for a deal under which Israeli troops would temporarily remain in the Gaza Strip.