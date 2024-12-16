16 Dec. 18:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

A new package of anti-Russian sanctions has been published in the EU's official journal. The restrictions apply to 54 individuals and 30 legal entities.

A significant part of the list consists of Russian military personnel. The restrictions also affect singer Larisa Dolina, former Prime Minister of Dagestan and current head of Mordovia Artem Zdunov and others.

In addition to this, sanctions have been imposed against the Russian airline UTair, as well as the organization PIK – Specialized Developer.

It should be added that the imposed restrictions came into force immediately after publication in the EU journal.