Holy See Secretary of State thanks Azerbaijan for church construction in Baku

16 Dec. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

A meeting between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and the Secretary of State of the Holy See for Relations with States and International Organizations, Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, took place in Baku today, the press service of the ministry reported.

Paul Richard Gallagher is currently on an official visit to Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the Archbishop expressed gratitude for the conditions provided for the creation of a Catholic church in honor of John Paul II. Paul Richard Gallagher emphasized the deep satisfaction he feels regarding the consecration of this church, Trend writes.

Let us remind you that during his visit on December 14, the Secretary of the Holy See participated in a ceremony to consecrate the site where a Catholic church in honor of John Paul II will be built. The construction will take place on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and by order of the Baku City Executive Power. Paul Richard Gallagher familiarized himself with the church project.