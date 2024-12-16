EU establishes contacts with new Syrian leadership

16 Dec. 20:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

A high-level EU diplomatic mission will soon go to the Syrian capital Damascus to establish contacts with the new leadership of Syria, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said today before a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

"I think that it is very important that the regional actors, as well as the international actors, see the picture in the same way and want this country to be stable, peaceful government in place (Syria)",

Kaja Kallas said.

The EU High Representative also emphasized that the EU leadership intends to actively participate in resolving issues on Syria. She noted that the topic had already been discussed on December 14 in Jordan with representatives of Türkiye, the USA and the UN. The level of future interaction with the new leadership of Syria will be discussed by the heads of the EU Foreign Ministry now, the Turkish news agency Anadolu reports.

At the same time, the diplomat noted that the real actions of the new administration of the country would be of decisive importance in establishing contacts.