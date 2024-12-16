US Treasury Department announces new anti-Russian sanctions

16 Dec. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the website of the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control, the US authorities have announced new anti-Russian sanctions, with four Russian regional companies added to the sanctions list.

The new US restrictions affected DV Inc. LLC, Novosibirskoblgaz LLC, Sibregiongaz CJSC, and Vostok Trading LLC, TASS reports.

All assets of these companies in the US will be frozen. American citizens and companies are also prohibited from doing business with them.

The ban also affected four financial institutions registered in the DPRK and 11 North Korean citizens.