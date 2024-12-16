EU to suspend visa-free travel for Georgian diplomatic passports

16 Dec. 21:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The visa-free regime for holders of Georgian diplomatic passports will be suspended by the European Union, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said.

She made the corresponding statement following a meeting of the EU foreign ministers.

"We agreed on the need to suspend the visa-free regime for holders of diplomatic passports",

Kallas said.

According to Kallas, the European Commission will send this initiative to the EU countries in the next seven days, after which they will need to approve the new regulation.

In addition, the EU High Representative admitted that the EU members had not reached an agreement on the introduction of personal sanctions against representatives of the Georgian authorities.

According to Kallas, the proposal was rejected by Hungary and Slovakia. Luxembourg and some other countries disagree with the introduction of sanctions against the Georgian Dream.