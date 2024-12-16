New Year in Tbilisi: main Christmas tree lit up without ceremony

16 Dec. 22:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The New Year mood has finally arrived in Tbilisi as the lights on the festive tree and the illumination on the city streets were lit, although without the usual festive ceremony, Georgian media report.

Georgia's main Christmas tree was previously installed near the parliament building on Rustaveli Avenue. The festive lighting was scheduled for Saturday evening, but the city authorities decided to postpone the event, since, according to Mayor Kakha Kaladze, heavy objects had been thrown at the stage from the crowd of protesters. The day before, Kaladze said that the date of the ceremonial lighting would be determined in the coming days. Today he reported that it was decided not to hold it at all.

The lights on the tree were already lit this evening, along with the New Year's illumination in the Georgian capital. No customary festive events were held.

It should be noted that the protest against the suspension of European integration is taking place in front of the parliament today. These demonstrations have been held daily since November 28.